ROH returned to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday for another round of TV tapings to air on May 11 and May 18. Below are full spoilers:

* Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary

THURSDAY, MAY 11 EPISODE:

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe retained over Blake Christian

* The Righteous (Vincent, Bobby Dutch) defeated The Infantry (Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo). Stu Grayson came out after the match and had words with The Righteous

* Robyn Renegade defeated VertVixen

* Willie Mack defeated Ninja Mack

* Shane Taylor and The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry) defeated Schaff and The Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson, Eddie Pearl)

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Kyle Fletcher defeated Tony Deppen

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson) defeated Josh Woods and The Trustbusters (Slim J, Jeeves K, Sonny Kiss)

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena retained over Skye Blue. The match went in and out of the ring with some stiff bumps outside. After the match, Athena raised Skye’s hand but attacked her and left her laying

THURSDAY, MAY 18 EPISODE:

* ROH Hall of Famer Mark Briscoe defeated Shane Taylor

* Willow Nightingale Madi Wrenkowski

* Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal defeated Cole Karter and Zack Clayton

* Lady Frost defeated Miranda Alize

* Angelico and Serpentico defeated Cheeseburger and Eli Isom

* NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. retained over AR Fox. It was announced that the winner would go on to defend at NJPW Dominion in June, which is the previously announced Jeff Cobb vs. ZSJ rematch. Dasha interviewed ZSJ after the match, and he talked about being the inaugural champion with so many title defenses under his belt. He also discussed Cobb. ZSJ said he’s the most active TV champion in all of wrestling, and this brought out ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Joe said ZSJ’s TV Title offends him, and there’s only room for one TV Champion. Joe said the powers that be don’t want this match to happen, but they’re not here right now. He then challenged ZSJ to a match tonight. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal came to the stage and Daniels talked about being a TV Champion in the past, but Sydal still hasn’t had the chance to experience this. Daniels suggested Joe or ZSJ give a title shot to Sydal. ZSJ said if Daniels or Sydal can possibly beat he or Joe, then maybe they will get a title shot. ZSJ said then hopefully he and Joe can decide who the greatest TV Champion is

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Toa Liona and Kaun defeated Dalton Castle and a Boy. Prince Nana distracted Castle from ringside.

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* Action Andretti and Darius Martin defeated The Kingdom (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) in a Fight Without Honor match. The two teams used trash cans, steel chairs, ladders, tables and more. The Kingdom bled. Maria Kanellis assisted Bennett at one point but it back-fired as Martin countered, which caused Bennett to accidentally hit his wife. Andretti ended up hitting a low blow on Taven, then he and Martin spiked Taven through two standing chairs. Andretti then dove off the half-way point of the ladder for a Doomsday Device on Taven for the win. The two teams shook hands after the match

