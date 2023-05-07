The members of The LWO now have matching tattoos.

Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio all visited the Senzala Tattoo shop in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Friday afternoon to get new ink ahead of WWE Backlash, as seen in the videos below.

The Latino World Order members all got the LWO logo inked on their arms or hands. Vega said this is their way of solidifying membership in the legendary faction. Rey added that they are a crew and a clique, and it was beautiful to share this moment with everyone.

You can see the tattoos in the videos below:

https://twitter.com/EscobarWWE/status/1654860541456687109

