As noted, the main event of Saturday’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event from San Juan, Puerto Rico saw Cody Rhodes defeat Brock Lesnar in their first-ever match. You can click here for details from the match, along with photos and videos.

Backlash went off the air with a shot of Lesnar using a towel to wipe blood from his face. Rhodes had quickly left for the backstage area following his win, only briefly stopping to turn and acknowledge the crowd.

The fans inside the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, who were loud the entire night, gave Lesnar a standing ovation as he left the ring and marched to the back.

As seen in the videos below, Lesnar slowly walked around the ring, taking it all in. He then laughed and made his exit, taking his time as the San Juan crowd cheered him on.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lesnar coming out of Backlash, but we will keep you updated. The aforementioned clips can be seen below:

Standing ovation for Brock Lesnar after losing to Cody Rhodes. I believe this did not air. #WWE #wwebacklash pic.twitter.com/uScI7PF7U8 — Steve Fall – Ten Count (@SteveFall) May 7, 2023

WE GAVE BROCK LESNAR A STANDING OVATION AFTER SHOCKING LOSE TO CODY RHODES #wwebacklash pic.twitter.com/OulosK3UW5 — Andrew (Vertigo) 🇵🇷❗ (@AJ_Vertigo) May 7, 2023

Brock Lesnar walks out to a huge ovation at #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/alwFoV1bga — DJ ❌ (@wrestleprinxe) May 7, 2023

https://twitter.com/WrestlingCovers/status/1655049336324083716

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.