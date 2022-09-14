WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including who she would want to start a stable with in WWE, and how she felt about the return of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai, now known as Damage CTRL. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the return of Bayley and the formation of Damage CTRL:

It was really cool [Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY appearing at SummerSlam] and I mean SummerSlam, for one, was in my hometown. So it had already felt special. It was so much history behind SummerSlam with the whole year-long build between Becky Lynch and I and us trying to top our WrestleMania match was one thing and then afterwards, I’m like, okay, we did it and then when Bayley came out and I was like, oouu, I heard the crowd. This is gonna get good and then IYO comes out and then Dakota comes out and it was just — as much as everyone was like surprised and loved it, I felt the same way. It’s pictures of me with my facial expressions. It’s really truly how I felt in the moment. Very excited for them to come back. Bayley and I have unfinished business. I didn’t realize that it was gonna go the way that it’s going right now with the three of them now teaming up on me and I had to find two amazing partners, Asuka and Alexa [Bliss] and we’ll see what happens.

Who she would want to form a stable with in WWE:

If I could put together a stable with the women’s division we have now, it’s rough because we have so many amazing women but I think I would have the ‘strongEST’ stable with me, Rhea Ripley and Raquel [Rodriguez]. Who can take that down, right? Who can take that down?

