NWA Powerrr Results 9/13/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Pope & JR Kratos vs. The Question Mark & KC Roxx w/Aron Stevens

The Pope and KC Roxx will start things off. Roxx side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Roxx repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Pope. Pope blocks a Spinning Back Kick. Pope with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Pope kicks out the legs of Roxx. Pope with a Fake Out Elbow Drop. Roxx retreats to the corner. Roxx drives Pope face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Roxx with two hamstring kicks. Roxx with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Pope tees off on Roxx. Pope with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Pope gets distracted by Stevens. Mack attacks Pope from behind. Mack drags Roxx to the corner. Roxx tags in Mack. Mack hammers down on the back of Pope’s neck. Mack with a double sledge. Pope with forearm shivers. Mack reverses out of the irish whip from Pope. Roxx drives his knee into Pope’s back. Pope drops Roxx with The Bionic Elbow. Mack hits The SpineBuster. Mack stomps on Pope’s chest. Mack slams Pope’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mack tags in Roxx. Roxx goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Pope blocks it. Roxx ducks a clothesline from Pope. Roxx with another hamstring kick. Roxx with a Roundhouse Kick. Roxx tags in Mack. Mack with a forearm smash. Mack whips Pope across the ring. Mack scores the elbow knockdown for a two count.

Mack applies a rear chin lock. Pope with elbows into the midsection of Mack. Mack applies The Cobra Clutch. Pope decks Mack with a Stunner. Pope tags in Kratos. Kratos clotheslines Mack. Kratos scores the elbow knockdown. Kratos whips Mack across the ring. Kratos with The Big Boot. Kratos goes for The Deadlift Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Mack lands back on his feet. Mack nails Kratos with The Bell Clap. Mack punches Kratos in the back. Mack tags in Roxx. Assisted Pump Kick. Kratos clotheslines Mack. Kratos Powerslams Roxx. Kratos with two corner clotheslines. Kratos with a flying forearm smash. Kratos follows that with The Olympic Slam. Roxx repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Kratos. Roxx is trying to run away from Kratos. Kratos sends Roxx chest first into the canvas. Kratos connects with The Russian Suplex to pickup the victory. After the match, Aron Stevens pulls Pope out of the ring. Stevens SuperKicks Pope. Mack attacks Kratos behind. Mack and Stevens gangs up on Kratos. Another Question Mark performer walks into the ring and clocks Mack with The Mongrovian Spike.

Winner: The Pope & JR Kratos via Pinfall

– Matt Cardona confronts Bully Ray at the podium. Cardona says that Bully is a leech, and nobody wants him here in the NWA. Bully was surprised that Cardona had a set of balls to appear because usually he hides behind his keyboard like a coward. Cardona tells Bully to go find a tag team partner so they could fight Mike Knox & VSK because he’s too preoccupied with Trevor Murdoch.

– Austin Idol & May Valentine Vignette.

– Thomas Latimer tells May Valentine that once he puts EC3 away he’ll shift his focus to the 10 Pounds Of Gold.

– Rolando Freeman tells Ricky Steamboat that he wants an NWA World Title Match with Trevor Murdoch. Unfortunately, Steamboat is not the match maker, and he doesn’t know who Freeman is.

– Trevor Murdoch says that’s he bringing ruthless aggression to the NWA. Murdoch welcomes another challenge from Tyrus.

– Don’t forget to get your replica NWA Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

Second Match: Cyon w/Austin Idol vs. Joe Alonzo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cyon with a waist lock takedown. Alonzo applies a hammerlock. Cyon with a side headlock takeover. Alonzo answers with a headscissors neck lock. Cyon pops back on his feet. Cyon grabs a side headlock. Alonzo whips Cyon across the ring. Cyon drops Alonzo with a shoulder tackle. Cyon with a deep arm-drag. Alonzo ducks a clothesline from Cyon. Cyon kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Cyon scores the elbow knockdown. Cyon with forearm shivers. Cyon with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cyon talks smack to Alonzo. Alonzo with heavy bodyshots. Alonzo with forearm shivers. Cyon dumps Alonzo ribs first on the top rope. Cyon continues to dish out forearms. Cyon with a knife edge chop. Cyon rolls Alonzo back into the ring. Cyon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cyon kicks Alonzo in the face. Cyon whips Alonzo into the turnbuckles. Cyon with two bodyslams. Alonzo rolls Cyon over for a two count. Cyon with an Inside Out Suplex for a two count.

Cyon is raining down 12×6 elbows. Cyon applies a rear chin lock. Cyon uppercuts the small of Alonzo’s back. Cyon with another forearm. Alonzo reverses out of the irish whip from Cyon. Cyon dives over Alonzo. Alonzo drives Cyon crotch first into the steel ring post. Alonzo wraps the left leg of Cyon around the ring post. Alonzo repeatedly kicks out the legs of Cyon. Cyon fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Alonzo denies The Death Valley Driver. Cyon blocks a SuperKick from Alonzo. Alonzo ducks a clothesline from Cyon. Alonzo slides under Cyon’s legs. Alonzo SuperKicks Cyon. Alonzo hits The SpringBoard Cutter for a two count. Cyon regroups on the outside. Alonzo talks smack to Idol. Cyon with a forearm smash. Cyon goes for a Bodyslam, but Alonzo lands back on his feet. Alonzo sends Cyon face first into the ring post. Alonzo lands The Suicide Dive. Alonzo rolls Cyon back into the ring. Cyon connects with The Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Cyon via Pinfall

Third Match: Natalia Markova, Max The Impaler and Angelina Love w/Taryn Terrell vs. Pretty Empowered & Roxxy In A Phase 1 Queen Bee Match

Angelina Love and Ella Envy will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Envy applies a side headlock. Love whips Envy across the ring. Envy drops Love with a shoulder tackle. Love drops down on the canvas. Envy ducks a clothesline from Love. Envy with a Northern Lights Suplex for a one count. Envy applies a front face lock. Roxxy tags herself in. Roxxy punches Love in the back. Love reverses out of the irish whip from Roxxy. Love with a Hip Toss. Love with a basement dropkick for a two count. Markova and Paige are tagged in.

Paige kicks the right shoulder of Markova. Paige with a Spinning Back Kick. Paige with an Axe Kick. Paige follows that with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Paige tags in Roxxy. Roxxy with forearm shivers. Markova rolls Roxxy over for a two count. Roxxy tags in Envy. Envy with a forearm smash. Envy drives her knee into the midsection of Markova. Envy pulls Markova down to the mat. Envy tags in Roxxy. Markova with forearm shivers. Roxxy answers with a Roundhouse Kick. Impaler tags herself in. Pretty Empowered leaves Roxxy high and dry. Impaler pulls Roxxy down to the mat. Impaler PowerBombs Roxxy to pickup the victory.

Winner: Natalia Markova, Max The Impaler and Angelina Love via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Natalia Markova vs. Max The Impaler vs. Angelina Love In A Triple Threat Elimination Match. The Winner Will Be The Queen Bee Of NWA

Love and Markova gangs up on Impaler after the bell rings. Impaler with a double shoulder tackle. Impaler with a Double Belly to Back Suplex. Impaler whips Markova into Love. Impaler levels Markova and Love with a Double Body Avalanche. Impaler hits The Wasteland. Markova responds with a Running Knee Strike. Angelina Love has been eliminated. Markova signals for the test of strength. Markova kicks Impaler in the gut. Markova with forearm shivers. Impaler shoves Markova. Markova with three overhand chops.

Impaler sends Markova face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Impaler uses the middle rope as a weapon. Impaler starts licking Markova’s forehead. Markova kicks Impaler in the gut. Markova applies The Sleeper Hold. Impaler with a snap mare escape. Markova with a Hurricanrana. Impaler denies The Beautiful Destruction. Impaler makes Markova do a split in the center of the ring. Impaler kicks Markova in the back of the head for a two count. Ground and Pound Exchange which forces the referee to call off the match. After the match, Impaler destroys the queen bee crown.

Match Result: No-Contest

Fifth Match: Tyrus (c) w/BLK Jeez vs. Matthew Mims For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tyrus drives his knee into the midsection of Mims. Tyrus punches Mims in the back. Mims with heavy bodyshots. Mims uppercuts Tyrus. Mims with Three HeadButts. Mims is fired up. Mims ducks a clothesline from Tyrus. Mims bodyslams Tyrus. Tyrus attacks Mims from behind. Tyrus hits The Exploder Suplex. Tyrus levels Mims with The Body Avalanche. Tyrus connects with The Heart Punch to pickup the victory. After the match, Tyrus leaves the TV Title in the ring to close the show.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, Tyrus via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 326 of The Hoots Podcast