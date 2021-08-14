WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with ITNWWE to hype up SummerSlam later this month, and discuss a number of different topics, most notably how she’s a huge advocate for mental health and how she was inspired by Olympic superstar, Simone Biles. Highlights are below.

Says she admires Olympic superstar Simone Biles for the stand she took on mental health:

“I admire Simone Biles for what she did because to be on that grand stage and to put her mental health first is hard. And she was surrounded by people that supported that and I think that’s very very important. Her coaches and teammates, they all supported that. And even athletes around, I was reading the article about she was saying athletes in the Olympic village were coming up to he and say they understood. Because as an athlete we all understand how mental it is. We all have been through times where we knew something was not right but we just got to push through. We go out there and our performance reflects that. People from the outside understand but we have to go home with that in our head. So, for me it was really the same thing with Simone Biles. It was really just putting my mental health for my performance. But what I admire about Simone Biles is that she did it herself.”

How her personal coach pushed for her to focus on mental health:

“For me, it was my coach who did that to me. I was there trying to push through but he pulled me out. He said you have to go to talk to someone. You have to get help. And until they clear you for mental health, you cannot be cleared to perform. So, he took me off the track. I didn’t understand completely about it. I was angry about it. But it helped me as a person, as an individual, and as an athlete. And it has helped me to this day. It has helped to be so comfortable talking about it. He did that for me and I want to do it for other people. I am so glad that we are in this environment that more people are talking about it. Simone doing that on the Olympic level, globally for the world to see. Athletes are comfortable with being vulnerable about their mental health.”

Talks using her braid as a weapon in matches:

“My braid is very powerful and I do have a lot of power in my braid. But I can’t store all of that in my braid. My whole rule is if you don’t touch my braid, I won’t use it. I always say don’t touch my braid because you are never gonna win that fight. So when they touch it, that is when the power comes out. I think everyone heard it at WrestleMania. It was like the loudest hair whip that I’ve ever heard before. There’s a lot of power in there. But I can’t put all of it in there because I have to put it inside my body and everything I do as well. But I can say there is enough power in there that if somebody touches it, they are never gonna win that game.”