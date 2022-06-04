WWE Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype tomorrow’s Hell in a Cell premium live event, where the EST will be defending the title against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a triple-threat matchup. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Wants to face Charlotte at next year’s WrestleMania:

“I want to carry this all the way to ‘WrestleMania’ next year, where I can hopefully take down Charlotte [Flair], the fourth Four Horsewoman. I’m trying to go all the way with this. I want to be known as one of the greatest.’”

Says she’s shared some amazing moments with Sasha Banks and Naomi, but won’t comment on the current situation:

“I’ve shared some amazing moments with them both, and I’d rather not speak on it. That’s their story to share, and they should be the first ones to speak on it.”