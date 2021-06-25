The latest guest on Insight with Chris Van Vilet was pro-wrestler Bianca Carelli, who is the daughter of former WWE superstar Santino Marella. During the interview Carellis speaks about her current character in the business, and what her future goals are for wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.

On her current wrestling character:

“So right now I come off as entitled, arrogant, rude, condescending, obnoxious, dramatic. I am a very dirty fighter, extremely unlikeable. It’s very fun for me, I thrive off of the boos. There were a few matches where I came out like a babyface, but you have to be a lot more vulnerable. But what if they don’t like me, it’s awkward. I think it’s easier to not be likeable than it is to be likeable.”

Her future goals in wrestling:

“I want to be in Florida wrestling as a career. It would be nice to be with one of the major companies. I also want to do something that advocates for the environment, which is a huge passion of mine. It was trendy for a while but people stopped caring. I really want to work with children and inspire children. Of course I want to main event WrestleMania but I think every wrestler would say that.”

Full interview is below.