AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are expected to return to work for the company soon.

The Bucks, Omega and CM Punk have been suspended following the backstage incident at AEW All Out in early September. Former AEW Producer Ace Steel was let go by the company last week for his role in the incident, and there’s been talk of a possible contract buy-out for Punk. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that for the first time since the All Out incident, there is backstage talk of Omega and The Bucks coming back to work.

It was noted how the talk is that Omega and The Bucks are expected to come back to work soon, at the very least in a backstage capacity as they are still Executive Vice Presidents.

There’s no word on exactly when Omega and The Bucks will return to work, but one AEW source said it could happen imminently.

Since the incident happened in early September, the most movement in the All Out situation has happened over the last few weeks. A related meeting was reportedly scheduled for last week, but there’s no word yet on who was involved, or what was discussed.

