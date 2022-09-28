The main event of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will now be a Triple Threat.

JD McDonagh previously defeated Tyler Bate to become the new #1 contender to Breakker for Halloween Havoc. The post-match segment saw Ilja Dragunov make his surprise return for a face-off with McDonagh and Breakker. Tonight’s NXT show opened up with Dragunov cutting a promo on how he’s back in NXT to beat another unbeatable machine in Breakker, and claim gold once again. McDonagh interrupted and threatened to end Dragunov’s career this time. Breakker then interrupted and did some Steiner Match, then proposed a Triple Threat for the title.

Dragunov, McDonagh and Breakker then faced off in the middle of the ring. Breakker said he will see them at Halloween Havoc, and the segment ended with Breakker raising the title in the air while they stared each other down.

NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the current announced card, along with related shots from tonight’s NXT opener:

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee or Tony D’Angelo vs. TBD vs. TBD

