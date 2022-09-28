Tony D’Angelo suffered an injury on tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

Tonight’s NXT show, which was taped on September 14 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, featured D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee in a qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc.

After several minutes of back & forth action, D’Angelo charged at Lee but Lee side-stepped, then tripped him face-first into the turnbuckles. D’Angelo was slow to recover and the referee quickly made his way over to check on him. Lee looked on and D’Angelo was unable to stand back up. The referee then called the match and named Lee the winner via referee stoppage.

A replay indicated that D’Angelo’s leg or knee was injured when Lee tripped him into the turnbuckles. Vic Joseph gave credit to the NXT medic team on commentary, but no update on D’Angelo’s status was provided as of this writing.

Our correspondent at the September 14 NXT tapings noted that D’Angelo was checked out by ringside medics after the match ended. He had to be helped to the back by multiple people, and was not able to leave on his own.

There’s been no official update on D’Angelo’s status as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Below is footage from tonight’s match:

