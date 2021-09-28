WWE champion Big E recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss his time with the Money In The Bank briefcase, a run that the New Day member thought was going to be draw out much longer. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thought his run as the MITB holder would be longer and more drawn out:

“I thought it was going to be long and drawn out. At one point, it looked like I was going to be doing stuff with Corbin. Then there was the stuff with Logan Paul, so you think maybe that’s the direction things are going for a while. As you know, it’s a topsy turvy company of ours and things change all the time, so you never know.”

Says he’s happy he didn’t end up losing the briefcase like Otis did:

“You also have Otis, who had the briefcase and didn’t end up becoming World Champion. That’s happened in other instances. You never know if that’s going to be you too. I’m glad that was not the case for me.”

