The WWE Title match at the first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will now be a Triple Threat.

As noted before, this week’s RAW opened with Seth Rollins announce that he would be challenging WWE Champion Big E at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

It was later announced that if Kevin Owens could win the non-title RAW main event over Big E, then he would be added to the Day 1 match to make it a Triple Threat. Rollins was on commentary for Big E vs. Owens, and Owens ended up baiting him into an attack to force the disqualification. The RAW main event ended with Owens winning by DQ, and RAW went off the air after Rollins attacked Big E and Rollins.

WWE Day 1 will now feature Rollins vs. Owens vs. Big E with the WWE Title on the line.

As seen in the post-RAW video below, Sarah Schreiber spoke with Big E and asked for his reaction to the Day 1 title match change. The champ promised we’ll see a different side of him in Atlanta to bring in the New Year.

“That didn’t go the way I planned,” Big E declared. “But I’ll be ready, don’t worry. I’ll be ready. Seth Rollins wants to do what he does, gets me DQ’d, that’s what he wants, he wants a Triple Threat, that’s what he’ll get. So, you know… I’m ready, and we’ll see. We’ll see in Atlanta. We’re gonna see a different side of me, I’ll tell you that.

“But this WWE Championship, it’s not going anywhere, I’ll tell you that. I don’t care if it’s three men, I don’t care if it’s four or five, add as many as you want, open the flood gates. January 1, I walk out of Atlanta as champion, as WWE Champion, and I promise you that. This is what you want out of me? OK.”

The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

