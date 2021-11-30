Tag Team Match: The Briscoes vs. Danhausen and PCO

The team of Danhausen and PCO is very nice, but very evil and very honest, according to Danhausen. Danhausen looks at the stage during PCO’s entrance is blinded by the electricity. During the Tale of the Tape, its stated that Danhausen began wrestling in 1986 and weighs over 400lbs.

Mark Briscoe grabs Danhausens jar of teeth and claims those are his missing teeth. It seems like they’re going for a comedy bit here, but the commentators talk over the whole thing so I have no idea what’s said here. That’s disappointing.

Mark takes down Danhausen after he hides his jar of teeth. Danhausen tags in PCO. PCO enters the ring very confused. Mark reminds him who he is. He shouts “I’m Mark Briscoe” and chops him in the chest repeatedly. PCO snaps out of it and hugs Mark, but follows it up with a clothesline. PCO tags in Danhausen. Danhausen goes for a Jay Driller on Mark, but the Briscoes fight him off together. They go to double team him, but Danhausen calls for a time-out and states that he wasn’t ready. The Briscoes are having none of it and take him out as we go to the commercial.

During the commercial break, Danhausen hit a snap German suplex to Mark. It had barely any effect on Mark, as Mark regains control immediately. During the offensive, Danhausen manages a second snap German suplex. Both men crawl to their corners and tag in their partners. PCO clears the ring of both Briscoes. Mark comes in from behind to attack PCO, but PCO no-sells it. Suddenly, PCO malfunctions and gets into the Briscoes’ corner. Mark tags in PCO and tells him to attack Danhausen. He does, but Danhausen jets to the floor. PCO regains control of his brain, but the Briscoes double dropkick him to the mat.

PCO tags in Danhausen, who takes it to Mark. Danhausen goes for a chokeslam, but can’t get Mark up. PCO comes up from behind and helps lift him. Danhausen isn’t aware that PCO helped and thinks he did it all by himself. PCO leaves the ring annoyed. Sledge shows up at ringside out of nowhere and attacks PCO. Even the commentators seem confused as to why this is happening.

The Briscoes easily double team Danhausen. Jay hits the Jay Driller for an easy win.

Winners: The Briscoes

After the match, Mark puts the teeth from the jar into his mouth and looks ecstatic to have them back.

We get several backstage promos where superstars say their farewells or refusals of farewells.

ROH Women’s Championship Match: Gia Scott vs. Rok-C

Gia Scott says she’s upset that she isn’t the ROH Women’s champion, and she says she doesn’t care if she has to beat Rok-C to become that champion. She does have to beat Rok-C because Rok-C is the champion. Rok-C has a promo where she says she welcomes all challengers and earned that title, so she plans on keeping it.

They lock up, but Gia Scott easily shoves her across the ring. Rok-C meets her in the middle, but Scotts mocks her for being short. She crouches down to “get on her level.” Rok-C isn’t amused. Rok-C does head scissors and turns it into a rollup pin, but Scott muscles her way into her own pin. They both attempt more offense but neither woman can hit a move. Scott runs her over with a shoulder thrust. Rok-C flips over more offense and escapes Scott’s reach. She bows in her face.

Gia pretends to be impressed and offers her hand to shake. Rok-C goes to shake it, but Scott attempts a short-arm clothesline. Rok-C ducks it and turns it until her own flurry of offense. She gets fired up but once again Scott runs her over with a shoulder thrust. She throws her around the ring for a while. Rok-C attempts a guillotine headlock, but Scott deadlifts her into the air and tosses her into the turnbuckle.

Scott attempts to capitalize, but Rok-C ducks. She flips Scott over onto the mat. Rok-C hits the Rok-Knees but only gets a two. The two women struggle to their feet, but out of nowhere Scott spears Rok-C stiff in the middle of the ring. She calls for a second one while Rok-C slowly gets up. Scott goes for a second spear, but Rok-C knees her flat in her face. Rok-C locks in a Crippler Crossface for the tapout victory.

Winner: Rok-C

We get more promos of wrestlers putting over ROH.

Match: EC3 vs. Jay Lethal

Backstage, Jay Lethal says he hasn’t heard from the Foundation for a few days now, due to last week’s antics where Vincent played a clip of Lethal saying he didn’t even like the Foundation.

Code of Honor is adhered to. They lock up, but both men struggle to accomplish anything. EC3 eventually tackles Lethal, who rolls out of the ring to recuperate. EC3 isn’t impressed. He encourages Lethal to get back in the ring, and even opens the ropes for him. Lethal slowly climbs through, but out of nowhere Lethal viciously attacks EC3. He’s not taking kindly to EC3 treating him like a wash-up.

Lethal goes for a clothesline, but EC3 tackles him down, then follows with a clothesline, then tosses him hard into the turnbuckle. EC3 puts him in a rear-naked choke and yells at Lethal to apologize to the Foundation into the camera. EC3 continues to mock him while he stretches him. EC3 continues to get control over Lethal while yelling at him to man up. He tells the camera that this is not the man he came to wrestle with. He chops Lethal really hard. While Lethal struggles to gain his breath, EC3 crouches down with him and tells him that he understands what its like to be a failure. EC3 goes on a long rant about his own shortcomings until Lethal has had enough and clocks him in the chin.

It doesn’t last long as EC3 immediately regains control. They battle on top of the turnbuckle, but both men topple onto the floor. It appears as though Lethal pushed EC3 off, and as a result, he fell as well. They meet in the middle of the ring after several minutes and trade blows until Lethal finally gets momentum and floors EC3 with several clotheslines. EC3 tries to fight back, but Lethal hits the Lethal Combination to finally control the match.

EC3 gets to his knees. Lethal yells in his face that he didn’t say that about the Foundation. EC3 nonchalantly says he doesn’t care. This angers Lethal who now screams it and attempts a superkick. EC3 ducks and rolls him up, but only gets a 2 count. EC3 hits the 1%er, but Lethal kicks out at 2 again. EC3 starts lecturing Lethal once again about slacking. EC3 gets him in a fireman carry, but Lethal slides out and hits a Cutter.

Lethal is going for the Lethal Injection, but a clip of Lethal once again saying “I don’t even like the Foundation” shows over the tron. This causes Lethal to flip out and start yelling. This

allows EC3 to sneak up from behind and apply the Purpose submission for the victory.

Winner: EC3

After the match, the Code of Honor is once again adhered to. No appearance from the Virtuous, The Foundation, or any development to Lethal’s paranoia storyline.