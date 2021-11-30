WWE Hall of Famer Edge referenced a recent much-talked-about AEW Dynamite segment during tonight’s WWE RAW episode.

Tonight’s RAW from Long Island saw The Rated R Superstar make his return to WWE TV, his first appearance since being sent to the red brand in the WWE Draft this past October, and his first appearance since defeating Seth Rollins in a Hell In a Cell match at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21.

Edge came to the ring and mentioned how he now has a fresh group of opponents to sink his teeth in, name-dropping AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, and WWE Champion Big E. Edge was quickly interrupted by The Miz and his wife Maryse. This was The Miz’s first appearance since leaving for ABC’s Dancing With The Stars back in September, during the beginning of the feud against John Morrison, who was released back on November 18. This was Maryse’s first appearance since mid-April.

The back & forth promo segment between The A-Lister and The Rated R Superstar included a reference to last week’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite.

As we’ve noted, last week’s Dynamite opened up with a promo segment between CM Punk and MJF, which included references to several top WWE Superstars. Punk referred to MJF as a “less famous Miz,” while MJF said Punk has gone soft and is “PG Punk,” adding that Punk might as well be in the ring talking about “hustle, loyalty and respect” – a reference to John Cena. MJF later made another Cena mention and a reference to Triple H when he said Punk was always second best, whether it was to “You Can’t See Me man” or the “King of Kings.” Another reference to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon was made when Punk asked MJF if he thinks he’s #1 in AEW. Punk said the only way MJF will be #1 is if AEW President Tony Khan has a daughter and MJF marries her.

Edge referred to that AEW Dynamite segment when he remarked to The Miz, “You have people on other shows saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads.”

This line was delivered as Edge was giving praise and props to The Miz, but the general tone of the promo back & forth was tension between Edge and Miz.

This week’s Miz – Edge segment on RAW ended with the two former WWE Champions teasing a fight before Miz declined and made his exit as fans booed. It’s possible that they will lock up at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on Saturday, January 1, but that has not been confirmed.

This has not been confirmed, but early social media speculation is that the new Edge vs. Miz feud will also lead to a mixed tag team match with Edge bringing his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, to RAW to team up against The Miz and Maryse. Phoenix, who currently works as a full-time WWE NXT commentator, retired in the fall of 2012 but came out of retirement in April 2019 for a brief multi-woman WrestleMania 35 storyline. She also worked the 3-Woman Royal Rumble bouts in 2018 and 2020. Her last since match was a win over AJ Lee on the October 29, 2012 RAW. Maryse never officially retired, but has not wrestled since teaming with her husband for a win over Bryan Danielson and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella at Hell In a Cell 2018. Her last singles match was a draw against Brie on the September 11, 2018 SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more on Edge and The Miz. Below are related photos and videos from this week’s RAW segment, along with the Punk – MJF segment referenced by Edge:

"Six months ago, I was WWE Champion! When's the last time you held a major title, @EdgeRatedR? Oh that's right …. you were in the opening match when I was defending the WWE Title against @JohnCena at #WrestleMania!"@mikethemiz #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aJnvKZAmfx — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2021

"You have people on other shows saying your name just to get a cheap reaction!" – @EdgeRatedR 😳#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/kezbVL5CUq — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 30, 2021

"YOU have people saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads." – @EdgeRatedR And @mikethemiz knows it… 😏#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BpprcLbXMR — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2021

There's no plain view for the future ahead between these two … @mikethemiz & @EdgeRatedR are locked in on #WWERaw after a war of words on the 🎤! pic.twitter.com/dyn2gk6QOq — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2021

