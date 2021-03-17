WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E guest appeared on MMA Fighting’s ‘The A-Side Live Chat’ with José Youngs and E. Casey Leydon.

During it, Big E noted if he had to choose one MMA fighter to join The New Day, he would pick UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

The UFC star recently went on record by noting that WWE is ‘definitely a possibility for him.

“Israel [Adesanya’s] an obvious choice. I’m really looking for personality here and he’s a hell of a dancer. My God, what a dancer and even though he’s coming off a loss, I’m still going Adesanya. To me, he’s a star, he’s still a star, he’s got a ton of personality, he’s got the hips for the job and we need some length. All of us are like 6’0 or that 5’9 to 6’0 range. We need a guy with some length and so we’ll bring Izzy in for that.”

