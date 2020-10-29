During an interview with Sportskeeda, Big E recalled a backstage conversation in which The Undertaker paid him a compliment that has stuck with him to this day. Here’s what he had to say:

Most people will remember the on-screen stuff but for us, as performers, getting those backstage conversations [with The Undertaker] was like gold.

I remember one such conversation when he told me, ‘Man, I watched you when you first came up [to the main roster], and I had no idea you had as much personality as you showed. When I heard that, it really made my day.

To be honest, it more than just my day, to be complimented by a guy like that, a man of his stature. I was really appreciative.