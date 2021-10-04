During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Big E spoke on why it was important to cash in on Bobby Lashley. Here’s what he had to say:

It wasn’t something I thought about at the time. It’s the first time that a Black WWE World Champion has taken the title from another Black WWE World Champion, which is pretty cool. And hopefully this becomes a more commonplace thing. I think, especially looking at our roster now and you see so many, even outside of WWE, I think it’s a great time for Black wrestlers. There are just so many of us who are just really good and talented. Also, Bobby was the one contemporary guy, when I got signed 12 years ago, he was the guy I was watching a ton of film on because that was a guy similar to me in build, and he was what I aspired to be in many ways. So, I just remember watching a lot of him – I think he and Cena had a United States Championship program that I watched a ton of. So yeah, it’s cool to see Bobby in his mid-40s. I don’t know how that’s possible. But I love what him and MVP have been doing. I also love the Hurt Business. That’s another great faction vs. faction opportunity there. I thought he did a phenomenal job as champion. He looked the part, he performed the part. It always means more when you take it from a great champion.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Oral Sessions. H/T 411Mania.