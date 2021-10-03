During his interview with The Undefeated, Big E spoke on how much the time he’s spent in the New Day has been important to his career. Here’s what he had to say:

Being a part of The New Day allowed me to grow as a performer, to just feel much more comfortable. They have been there the entire seven years, however long we’ve been together. They’ve been there supporting me. That’s the one thing I absolutely love is that I’ve found a trio, a group, where we legitimately love each other, we ride for each other, we support each other. The excitement for each other’s accomplishment for each other, that’s so beautiful. I really feel a strong sense of family that I never expected to feel in the business.

Credit: The Undefeated. H/T 411Mania.