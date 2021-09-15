WWE Champion Big E recently spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report and talked about why a split of The New Day just doesn’t make sense, and won’t happen.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods reunited with Big E at Monday’s RAW for a backstage segment leading to his cash-in on former champion Bobby Lashley. They then hit the ring for his post-match celebration. Kingston and Woods had been without Big E since the 2020 WWE Draft, but they often made special appearances together. It was noted how before Monday’s RAW fans were still hoping for The New Day to split with Woods and Kingston costing Big E his Money In the Bank title shot. Big E said there are so many other directions to go,

“There are so many other routes to go that I think work,” Big E said. “If we listened to people or people got their way years ago and we broke up… Kofi obviously still would’ve deserved his championship run, but we wouldn’t have been able to tell that story in the same way. I just think beyond our selfish desire to be together because we love being together and love each other, I think it gives you more options now.

“We got to tell this story of brotherhood. We got to go through a tag team Gauntlet match a few years ago to earn another man a world championship run. That to me is so unique and not many people could’ve pulled it off as well.”

Big E also commented on potential trios matches he’d like to see now that the group is together again on the RAW brand. He said he’d like to see The New Day vs. The Bloodline, or The New Day vs. The Hurt Business if they got back together.

“Because we were so resistant to these ideas and inclinations to break us up or turn on each other, now you have this opportunity to look across the pond or look across the brand and see a potential incredible rivalry with The Bloodline. If it’s up to me, The Hurt Business is getting back together and that’s another possibility,” he said.

It was noted how it wouldn’t be logical for WWE to break up The New Day as they’re still at the peak of their popularity, and will be featured in Netflix’s “Escape The Undertaker’s Mansion” interactive movie on October 5. Big E talked more about how it just doesn’t make sense to split the group up.

“There are a lot of things to consider beyond that,” Big E said. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense. We’re talking the end of the New Day podcast and all the opportunities that we’re currently in, all the future opportunities. I think we’re a really unique group. Not to pat ourselves on the back too hard, but I don’t think you see three guys are as talented as we are who we are as close as we are in this business that aren’t related that for seven years, we’re not annoyed with each other, we’re not at each other’s necks.

“I don’t know why you’d want to waste all of that to do a simple turn on each other. And then what in six months? You’re broken up in six months. It doesn’t make much sense. Don’t hold your breath. It’s over. Let it all go. Let all that stuff go because it’s not in the cards.”

Big E had previously stated that he wanted to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, and the match had been teased on recent SmackDown episodes in the backstage segments between Big E and Paul Heyman. Big E was asked about these interactions with Heyman, and said he wasn’t sure whether they were intended to be a red herring or not.

“It’s hard to really say what the intention was as far as I know,” he said. “It just makes sense to keep your options open, especially if I’m going to be on SmackDown. Why not do something? And Paul is such a great foil for all of that stuff… I don’t know what the intention was, I can’t speak to that because I’m kind of in the dark there, but I’m glad we got to lead people that way [with the cash-in on Roman] and have a little fun.”

