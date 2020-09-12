– Below is a promo for Monday’s “In Your Face” edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network, which will go up against major competition from the NHL, the NBA and the NFL.

Announced for the show is SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a non-title match, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka defending against Mickie James, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match.

– The new episode of WWE Talking Smack, airing later this morning on the WWE Network, will feature hosts Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods talking to Paul Heyman, AJ Styles and Nikki Cross.

It was noted that Woods will also have a storyline injury update on Big E following last week’s backstage attack by Sheamus.

