Big E Wants To Show Fans That He Is “Worthy” Of His Singles Push, Talks Representation In Wrestling

WWE superstar Big E recently spoke with Yahoo! Sports to talk all things pro wrestling, including how he feels he’s worthy of his current singles-run. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Says he feels ready to show the world what he can do:
“This is all kind of coming out of nowhere. I feel confident that I am ready for this. The interesting thing and weird thing is we don’t have that organic response. I hope people enjoy this run, I hope it’s good and entertaining, I hope all of the people who have clamored for this for years are not disappointed.”
Talks representation in the industry:
“I will say, all of us, truly talented, hard-working Black entertainers, none of us want to get opportunities because we are Black. I’m certainly not saying this is the case now, but I want to show people that I am worthy of this opportunity and this spot. I [also] think representation matters. It matters to see people like you, who look like you, doing well. I never wanted to be put in the box where they say ‘This is how a muscular Black wrestler should perform.’ As much as I love Ron Simmons, I never wanted to be a copy of Ron Simmons or of so many of the Black wrestlers I watched as a kid. I wanted to be a one of one. I wanted to be someone who cannot be easily replaced because what I do is different than what anyone else does.
- New Report On Daniel Bryan Requesting Pushes For Underused WWE Talents
- Randy Orton Celebrates His Son Graduating High School, Sonya Deville Taunts Mandy Rose On Twitter
- Has WWE Possibly Found A SummerSlam Venue?
- The Rock Comments On House Show Match Between Himself and Kurt Angle, Angle Responds
- Booker T On What He’d Like To See Big E Change About His Character
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman