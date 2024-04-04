WWE WrestleMania 40 may take place this weekend but Mania week has already begun. Fightful Select has released a report today revealing several backstage notes ahead of the big shows, including some big names in town. Highlights are below.

-Rossy Ogawa and Giulia are in Philadelphia and were seen taking pictures with fans. The belief is that Giulia will be debuting at NXT Stand & Deliver.

-Drew McIntyre will have a WrestleMania entrance that features a lot of extras.

-Several top WWE stars were at today’s GCW Bloodsport event. This includes CM Punk, Nia Jax, Piper Niven, Kayden Carter, and Karrion Kross.

-As reported earlier by PW Insider, WWE is trying to get Jason Kelce to do something.

-Braun Strowman is in town.

-WWE World featured a Make A Wish and 2K events.

-WWE is set to have a huge media blitz tomorrow morning.