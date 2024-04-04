One of the big matches taking place at WWE WrestleMania 40 this weekend is Rhea Ripley defending her women’s world championship against Becky Lynch. If Mami manages to win, she will have held the title for a whole year as she won it from Charlotte Flair on night one of WrestleMania 39.

According to PW Insider, Ripley is set to have a special entrance for this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. Motionless in White, who are the band that plays Ripley’s song, are slated to be at Mania to play live for her entrance. The band is from Pennsylvania, which is where Mania takes place this year.