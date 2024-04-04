Another special guest for WWE WrestleMania 40.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed on social media that Grammy Award winning artist Coco Jones will be singing the National Anthem on Saturday to officially kick-off Mania weekend.

Excited to welcome Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter @TheRealCocoJ to #WrestleMania XL this weekend, where she’ll perform our country’s National Anthem to kick off @WrestleMania Saturday. pic.twitter.com/6Lo13x7u2Y — Triple H (@TripleH) April 4, 2024

Several celebrity guests are rumored to be appearing at WrestleMania 40 including retired NFL star Jason Kelce and acclaimed actress Drew Barrymore. WWE has already teased appearances from rappers Meek Mill and Lil Wayne.