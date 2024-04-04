An update from Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X event, which took place earlier today as a part of the GCW Collective of shows.

The big news going into the show was that WWE star Shayna Baszler would be competing against TNA star Masha Slamovich in one of the marquee matchups. The Queen of Spades would defeat Slamovich via TKO.

However, that wasn’t the only WWE star on the show. Baszler was accompanied by Zoey Stark, who she has been tagging with on television. Furthermore, NXT star Charlie Dempsey made a surprise appearance and competed against Matt Makowski. Dempsey would win via submission.

As noted earlier in the day, WWE stars Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, and CM Punk were in attendance to watch Baszler compete.