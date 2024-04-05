The Rock continues to be the biggest heel in wrestling.

The Final Boss was scheduled for an appearance today at WWE World around 4pm EST, but ended up showing up almost two hours late. The fans in attendance were screaming “Rocky Sucks” and “This is Bullshit” up until his arrival, which The Rock explained was for good reasons.

The former world champion’s excuse was that he was watching Youtube videos of Jalen Hurts, the Quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, choke in last year’s NFL Playoffs. This led to even more boos from the crowd.

ROCKY SUCKS CHANTS! We are reaching an hour and half late! The Rock is making this crowd rowdy!#WWE #WrestleMania #WWEWorld pic.twitter.com/Ay339c7MP8 — Steve Fall | WrestlingNews.co (@SteveFall) April 4, 2024

BULLSHIT CHANTS! The Rock is now an hour late to his WWE WORLD appearance.#WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ApeRCUoLwp — Steve Fall | WrestlingNews.co (@SteveFall) April 4, 2024

Finally… The Rock has shown up to #WWEWorld pic.twitter.com/YyPxM7YISu — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) April 4, 2024

The Rock came an hour and 45 minutes late to an event and went full heel mode on the Philly fans pic.twitter.com/oCCQuLGUwP — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) April 4, 2024

The Rock teams with Roman Reigns to battle Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in the night one main event of WrestleMania 40.