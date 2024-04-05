A new title matchup has been announced for ROH Supercard of Honor.

The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) will be defending the ROH Tag Team titles match at the event, which takes place on April 5th from the The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Infantry earned this shot when they went to a time-limit draw with the champions on today’s ROH TV.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SUPERCARD OF HONOR:

-Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship

-Athena vs. Hikaru Shida for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Infantry for the ROH Tag Team Championship

-Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata for the ROH Women’s World TV Championship

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson for the ROH Television Championship

-Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, & AZM

-Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV Fight Without Honor