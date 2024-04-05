More big names have been spotted in Philadelphia for WWE WrestleMania 40 weekend.

A number of legends are in town for WWE World, but PW Insider is reporting several new names that weren’t originally on the docket. This includes MMA legend and WWE alumni Ken Shamrock, WWE Hall of Famer and WCW legend Diamond Dallas Page, ECW legend and WWE alumni Spike Dudley, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, and WWE alumni and current OVW President Al Snow.

DDP usually accompanies Cody Rhodes for big matchups in his career, and was a member of the media scrum after The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble for the second year in a row.