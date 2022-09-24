A Strap Match has been announced for WWE Extreme Rules.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre come to the ring to address Karrion Kross and how Kross has continued to attack him from behind. McIntyre had a leather strap wrapped around his fist, and then announced that they will do battle in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules. Drew said the match is designed to keep Kross from running away, and to inflict maximum pain.

Scarlett then came down the ramp and tried to distract McIntyre so that Kross could attack from behind. Drew fight Kross off and then tied their hands to the strap. Kross tried to fight back and get the upperhand but McIntyre beat him around the ring with the strap. Scarlett eventually rushed in the ring and threw herself onto her husband to prevent Drew from attacking. Drew turned away, then turned back to Scarlett and Kross but she sprayed a substance in his face. Kross then attacked again but McIntyre got the upperhand until Scarlett dropped him from behind with a low blow. Kross threw the strap down onto McIntyre and went to exit the ring, but came back and put him down with the Kross Jacket submission. Kross taunted Drew while in the hold, telling him this is what they wanted and Drew fell for it. After the commercial, the announcers aired a replay of the segment and it was shown that Scarlett sprayed a fireball in McIntyre’s face, which may have been just a post-match edit. You can see a few shots from the Kross – McIntyre segment below.

WWE then confirmed Kross vs. McIntyre in a Strap Match for Extreme Rules.

The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Rousey vs. Below is the current card, along with related shots from the SmackDown segment:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

