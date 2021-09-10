A big ten-man tag team match has been announced for next week’s Impact Wrestling episode, which will be the go-home episode for Victory Road. You can click here for the updated Victory Road card.
The ten-man main event will see Victory Road opponents Ace Austin and Impact World Champion Christian Cage serve as captains. Cage, X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards will face Austin, Madman Fulton, W. Morrissey, Moose and Brian Myers.
Trey Miguel vs. “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt is also being teased for next week’s Impact.
Stay tuned for more on next week’s go-home Impact.
