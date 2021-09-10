New tag team matches have been revealed for Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road special event.

Last night’s Impact saw NJPW star Hikuleo debut to help fellow Bullet Club member Chris Bey with an attack from Juice Robinson, right after David Finlay defeated Bey. It was announced that the two teams will do battle at Victory Road.

It was also announced that Havok and Rosemary of The Decay will defend their Knockouts Tag Team Titles against Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans at Victory Road. Impact saw Rosemary defeat Steelz in singles action, but Steelz then ran away with the titles while Evans distracted Rosemary and Havok.

Another big tag team match will take place at Victory Road as Moose and W. Morrissey do battle with Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards. Callihan and Edwards have had issues for weeks, but now they are joining forces to face Moose and Morrissey.

Impact Victory Road will air on Saturday, September 18 on the Impact Plus platform. Below is the updated announced card:

Impact World Title Match

Ace Austin vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Rosemary and Havok (c)

Moose and W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards and Moose

Hikuleo and Chris Bey vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson

