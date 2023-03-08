The first top match has been announced for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

Tonight’s NXT Roadblock special featured WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative appear as the special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, which led to Waller challenging Michaels to a match at Stand & Deliver. Michaels talked about how people have tried to get him to wrestle again every year, offering big money, and they will continue to, but Waller is just the guy trying in 2023.

Michaels then said nothing would thrill him more than to whip Waller’s ass at Stand & Deliver but the reality is there’s someone who wants to do it more… and he bleeds NXT more than Shawn does. Michaels then introduced Waller’s opponent for Stand & Deliver and out came RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano to a big pop.

Gargano hit the ring and attacked Waller but Waller stumbled to the floor before Gargano could hit the superkick. Fans chanted “Johnny Wrestling!” as the music started back up and Gargano yelled at Waller from the ring.

WWE then confirmed Gargano vs. Waller for Stand & Deliver.

Gargano vs. Waller is significant as back in December 2021 when Gargano was finishing up with NXT before going on a hiatus to be with family, WWE did an angle where Waller interrupted his farewell promo and destroyed him on his way out of the company. Gargano’s contract expired days later and he didn’t return to the company until August 2022 on the RAW brand.

This is the only match confirmed for Stand & Deliver as of this writing.

The NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

