Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos is now official for WrestleMania 39.
The match has been rumored for some time now, and was confirmed in tonight’s RAW opener. The opening segment saw The Usos interrupt a promo by Owens and Zayn. Jimmy Uso initially said there would be no WrestleMania title shot for Owens and Zayn, but Jey Uso said this could be their chance to put the Owens and Zayn problem in the dirt. The Usos then accepted the challenge, as seen in the video below.
WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card, along with some of the rumored matches and related footage from RAW:
Host: The Miz
America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G
America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen
CONFIRMED MATCHES:
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE United States Title Match
John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Sheamus or Drew McIntyre [or both] vs. GUNTHER (c)
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)
Hell In a Cell
Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.
Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way
The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits
Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)
RUMORED MATCHES:
Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt
The #WrestleMania match you all wanted? YOU GOT IT!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FXSFZy8onB
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2023
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.