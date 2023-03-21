Nia Jax says she does have some interest in working with AEW.

The former WWE star recently took part in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where she answered a ton of pro-wrestling-related questions, including whether she would consider jumping ship and joining Tony Khan’s company. This is what she had to say.

I actually would. I keep getting asked that question, and I usually say no, but I actually would. I’m really good friends with Saraya, I love what she’s doing there. I recently met Nyla Rose. It would be kind of cool and add something different.

Jax is currently a free agent, but did return to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble as the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble. Although just a one off appearance, Jax received a huge ovation from the WWE Universe. She recently spoke about her experience being back in WWE, which you can read about here.

