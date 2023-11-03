WWE is heading into this weekend’s Crown Jewel premium live event with a ton of momentum, but the show will be missing one of the company’s top stars.

AJ Styles has been out of action since September after an injury angle involving The Bloodline. However, fans of the Phenomenal One don’t have to wait long for his return. PW Insider reports that he is expected back for the November 10th (next week) episode of WWE SmackDown and will be competing regularly following that return.

Styles is a former two-time WWE Champion, three-time United States Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion and a one-time tag champion. He became the 32nd superstar in WWE history to become a Grand-Slam Champion.

At this time it is not known what Styles direction will be, but as mentioned above his last appearance on television was centered around The Bloodline.