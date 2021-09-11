WWE reportedly set a gate record for last night’s Super SmackDown on FOX taping from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Last night’s SmackDown at MSG produced the highest-grossing blue brand gate of all-time, according to Ariel Helwani.

“Last night’s WWE Smackdown at MSG produced the highest grossest Smackdown gate of all time, per sources. Not just in NY. Of any city ever for any SD. (Smackdown has been around for 20 years.),” Helwani tweeted.

As reported last night, Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for last night’s MSG return. It was noted by WrestleTix that the attendance was likely closer to 13,000, and definitely not the announced number. WWE often boosts their announced attendance numbers.

