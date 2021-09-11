AEW recently announced that their Full Gear pay per view will no longer be taking place on November 6th, and instead will occur one week later, November 13th. This was so AEW could avoid competition with UFC 268, and the massive Canelo Alvarez boxing match that take place on the 6th. However, Full Gear was originally going to be hosted by the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis Missouri, but that venue is booked for their new date and a new date has yet to be announced.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is looking in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market as their new potential host for Full Gear. However, it is not mentioned in the report which arenas AEW is interested in those areas, only that they are being considered. Despite the date change AEW will still be competing with the UFC’s Fight Night event, but that is not nearly the same level as the 268 Madison Square Garden show that will be headlined by the highly anticipated Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman Welterweight championship rematch.

