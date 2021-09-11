Championship Wrestling from Hollywood promoter and former NWA interviewer Dave Marquez recently took to Twitter to announce that UWN Primetime Live will be returning next month for a number of television tapings, which will include talents from AEW, NJPW, and “all points in between.”

The shows will all take place from the Commerce Casino in Commerce in California, with the first taping set for October 2nd. Check out the full details below.