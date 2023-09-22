NJPW superstar and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA is coming to DEFY.

The popular indie promotion announced on social media that SANADA will be competing at its October 27th event from Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. No opponent has been announced for the champ as of this writing.

[ BREAKING ] IWGP World Heavyweight Champion – SANADA (@seiyasanada) will be in action at Historic Washington Hall!! A SUPER RARE appearance – do not miss this! 🏴DEFY Genesis | Friday, October 27 | WA HALL | 16+ Ticket Sale schedule:

• THR, SEPT 28 at 1pm (Patreon Presale)… pic.twitter.com/9Y0Dp4UxW6 — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) September 22, 2023

SANADA has been wrestling all over the place since he won the title, including multiple bouts with IMPACT Wrestling. He has an upcoming match with EVIL at the NJPW Destruction in Ryogoku event.