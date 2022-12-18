According to WrestlingNews.Co, a huge rivalry match is set for WWE’s Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, which is set to take place on January 28th from the Alamodome in Texas.

The report states that at the event WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be renewing his rivalry with Judgement Day leader Finn Balor, who the R-Rated superstar last took on at Extreme Rules in an I-Quit matchup. Edge was the original leader of the Judgement Day before he was kicked out of the group by Balor, who has since recruited Dominik Mysterio into his faction.

That’s not all. The publication states that the showdown between Edge and Balor will take place inside Hell in a Cell, which is a fitting time to use the stipulation due to how aggressive the feud has gotten.

Balor will be in tag team action on tomorrow’s Raw, along with Damian Priest.