AEW has announced a contract signing for Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s Dynamite episode.

Omega vs. Moxley will take place during next Wednesday’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* The Hybrid 2 vs. Top Flight

* John Silver vs. “Hangman” Page

* Will Hobbs will be in action

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian

* PAC and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women’s World Title against Anna Jay

* Kenny Omega and World Champion Jon Moxley sign their contract for next week

.@JonMoxley never backs down from a fight and wants to sign on the dotted line. It's the contract signing between Omega & Moxley for Dec 2nd TONIGHT on Dynamite. Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP by @FiteTV for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/1OmkB71Cze — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.