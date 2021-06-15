As noted, WWE has announced that Eva Marie will be wrestling Naomi in her long-awaited RAW return tonight.

It was previously announced that Eva would be paired with WWE NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven on the main roster, in some sort of alliance between the two, with Eva leading the way but also wrestling.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that as of this weekend, the plan was for Niven to debut with Eva on RAW tonight, but that was changed, and then changed again, re-added to tonight’s show.

Niven was to debut as early as tonight’s RAW with a new name, and persona, but due to the rapid changing nature of RAW creative plans, it remains to be seen if that is still happening tonight.

Niven has been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando preparing for her debut with Marie.

Stay tuned for more and join us for live RAW coverage at this link.

