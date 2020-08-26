Several new plans for the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view have been revealed via Fightful Select.

Impact Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock is reportedly planned for a “high level match” against Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards. Edwards has been defending in recent Open Challenge matches, while Shamrock has feuded with Sami Callihan in recent months.

Another title match at Bound For Glory is scheduled to be The Motor City Machine Guns defending the Impact Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4 Way against The North, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Madman Fulton and Ace Austin. The Knockouts Title will also be defended with Kylie Rae challenging champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Word is that there will also be a Six-Way match for the X-Division Title with champion Rohit Raju defending against opponents to be announced. There are also plans for a Call Your Shot Rumble match.

The heated Rich Swann vs. Eric Young feud is also expected to continue at Bound For Glory.

Impact Bound For Glory is set to take place on October 24. Stay tuned for updates.

