Next Saturday night in Louisiana, not Idaho, there will be a Steel Cage match.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, FTR hung out at ringside during a Daniel Garcia vs. Buddy Matthews match that saw Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews of House of Black also at ringside.

After the match, which Garcia won, everyone in the ring and at ringside ended up in a wild brawl, which was so wild, in fact, that the entire locker room emptied out to the ring to try and break it up.

Upon returning from a commercial break, Lexy Nair caught up with a worked up trio of FTR and Daniel Garcia backstage for their immediate reaction.

Dax Harwood, who did the talking and admitted after screwing up the city for next week’s show, that he was worked up, went on to challenge The House of Black to a Steel Cage match for next week’s AEW Collision.

It was later confirmed by Tony Khan to be an Elimination Trios Steel Cage match between The House of Black and the trio of FTR and Daniel Garcia for next week’s AEW Saturday Night Collision.