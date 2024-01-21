January 20, 2024.

The Chaffetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

It was the night and the location that the Bang-Bang Scissor Gang formed.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the Bullet Club Gold trio of Jay White and The Gunns came to the ring with their newly won ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championships and a cut-out of Juice Robinson to celebrate their big title win.

While in the ring, the AEW Trios Champions of The Acclaimed and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn came to the ring and sang the praises of the Bang-Bang Gang, before once again pointing out how big they could be if they joined forces.

After talking among themselves, White, Austin and Colten Gunn all decided to do the scissor hand shake and the two sweet hand symbol to make it official — the Bang-Bang Scissor Gang has arrived!

Check out video coverage of the formation of the Bang-Bang Scissor Gang from this week’s AEW Collision below.