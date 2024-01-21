It was so nice, we’re gonna see it twice!

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Dante Martin went one-on-one against Adam Copeland in the third “Cope-Open” challenge. Although he came up short, Martin was applauded by Copeland for his efforts in the bout.

In a backstage interview with Lexy Nair, Martin was joined by Darius Martin and Action Andretti for more kudos when they were confronted by the Private Party duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

After the two sides bickered back-and-forth, they agreed to “run it back” for a rematch next week.

The two teams battled it out in an excellent match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.