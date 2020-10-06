AEW has announced on Twitter that women’s division stars Big Swole and Serena Deeb will clash one-on-one on tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. This will be Deeb’s first match on Dynamite since she officially signed with the company two weeks ago.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus Luther/Serpentico

-Brian Cage versus Will Hobbs for the FTW championship

-Big Swole versus Serena Deeb

-Cody Rhodes versus Brodie Lee in a Dog-Collar match for the TNT championship

-FTR versus TH2 for the AEW tag team championship

-Chris Jericho 30-year celebration