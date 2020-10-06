AEW has announced on Twitter that women’s division stars Big Swole and Serena Deeb will clash one-on-one on tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. This will be Deeb’s first match on Dynamite since she officially signed with the company two weeks ago.
Just signed for tomorrow's already action packed #AEWDynamite #BigSwole takes on @SerenaDeeb
Plus
– TNT Title Dog Collar Match Mr. Brodie Lee vs @CodyRhodes
– 30 Years in the Making @IAmJericho & @RealJakeHager v @KillLutherKill & @KingSerpentico
Wednesdays 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/zksFa6cZb2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2020
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:
-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus Luther/Serpentico
-Brian Cage versus Will Hobbs for the FTW championship
-Big Swole versus Serena Deeb
-Cody Rhodes versus Brodie Lee in a Dog-Collar match for the TNT championship
-FTR versus TH2 for the AEW tag team championship
-Chris Jericho 30-year celebration