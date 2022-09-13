Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s RAW saw SKY and Kai defeat Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. This was a rematch from the tournament finals that Aliyah and Rodriguez won back in late August, which ended in controversial fashion as Aliyah pinned Kai, who was not legal at the time.

This is the first title reign for Kai and SKY. Aliyah and Rodriguez held the titles for 13 recognized days in their first reign after defeating Kai and SKY in the tournament finals on the August 29 RAW.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change from the Moda Center in Portland, OR:

