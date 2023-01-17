A big title match will headline Saturday’s NJPW Strong episode.

NJPW has announced that Impact World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns will defend their NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles against Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero of Roppongi Vice in the main event.

Saturday’s show will also feature KENTA vs. QT Marshall, plus the opener, which will see Team Filthy’s West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs) take on Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun.

These NJPW Strong matches were taped at the December Nemesis tapings from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles. Spoilers can be found here.

